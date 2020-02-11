QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. 9,443,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,104,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

