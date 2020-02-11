Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Up 102.8% in January

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QBAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

