Quanta Utility Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $5,468.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.