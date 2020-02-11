Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.56 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $167,118.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

