QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0043

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $10.23 million and $2.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.05802463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120427 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003603 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.