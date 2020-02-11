Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given $3.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quest Resource stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

