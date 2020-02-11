QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the January 15th total of 157,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 45,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,914. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of QuickLogic worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

