QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $115,814.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $115,814.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

