Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Qumu alerts:

QUMU stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 509,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Qumu has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.