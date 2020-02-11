QunQun 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $267,000.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $267,000.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.