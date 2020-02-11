Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Update

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,275,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 744.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,217 shares during the last quarter.

RARX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 795,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,600. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

