Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

