Radium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,572.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Radium has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1,572.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,949,014 coins and its circulating supply is 3,936,825 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.