Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0365 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Raise has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $458,629.00 and approximately $39,230.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

