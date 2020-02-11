Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,328. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,292 shares of company stock worth $23,853,590. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.