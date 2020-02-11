Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Rand Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.04. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.