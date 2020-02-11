Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 695,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RTLR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 111,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

