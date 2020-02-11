Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RTLR stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

