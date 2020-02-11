Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

