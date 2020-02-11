Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,927.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $411,137.00 and $5,927.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

