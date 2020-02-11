Raymond James Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $229.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

