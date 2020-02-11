Raymond James Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Market Perform

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 104.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortive by 158.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

