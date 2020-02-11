Raymond James Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $72.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

