RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,340. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RealReal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.