Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RMR Group (RMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR):

2/7/2020 – RMR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

2/5/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

12/13/2019 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RMR Group Inc alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RMR Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.