RED Hits Market Capitalization of $442,593.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $442,593.00 and $50,826.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007269 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.