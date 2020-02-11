Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.