Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average volume of 1,285 call options.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.40. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.17.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $60,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $3,190,200. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Redfin by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 491,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

