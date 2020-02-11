Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $40.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $39.50 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $137.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $138.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.90 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $200.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

