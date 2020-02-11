Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Cobinhood and DDEX. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

