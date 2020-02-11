Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 200,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,940. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

