Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 17,134 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 225,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,927. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.