Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

