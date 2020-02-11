Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.