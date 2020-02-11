Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.00. 43,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $441.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.42 and a 200 day moving average of $390.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

