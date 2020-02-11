Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 458.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.10. 306,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.