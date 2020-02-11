Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.37. 20,678,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,734,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $167.98 and a 12-month high of $231.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

