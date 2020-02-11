Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

