Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $25.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1,510.68. 115,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,421.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,508.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

