Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.24. 3,223,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,653. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

