Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinterest to in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $6,530,548 in the last quarter.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,469,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

