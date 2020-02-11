Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

