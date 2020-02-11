Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 18,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,548. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

