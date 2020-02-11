Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. 14,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

