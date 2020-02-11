Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 482,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,561. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

