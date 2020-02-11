Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reliv International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 12,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,477. Reliv International has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

