Remme Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX. Remme has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $96,376.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

