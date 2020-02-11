Ren Hits Market Cap of $50.50 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, UEX and OKEx. Ren has a total market cap of $50.50 million and $4.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,403,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

