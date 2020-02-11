RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.79. 5,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.00 and a 12-month high of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

