ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 32,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,318. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

